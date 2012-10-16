The Original 1966 Batmobile Was Bought For $1 From Ford

Here are the 1955 Lincoln Futura and 1966 Batmobile for comparison.

While at New York Comic Con this past weekend, we naturally made it a point to attend a few Batman panels.Friday afternoon we sat in on the premiere of a 58-minute “Batmobile” documentary that will be featured as an extra on “The Dark Knight Rises” DVD December 4.



One of the most interesting things we learned was about the most iconic Batmobile the Dark Knight ever drove.

In 1966, while working on the Batman television series, Los Angeles car customizer George Barris revealed he bought the Futura from Ford for $1.

To gauge how much of a deal that was, the experimental concept car cost $250,000 to design and build in Italy over a decade earlier.

The car was built to give consumers “an exciting peek into America’s automotive future.”

Some of the futuristic features it offered? Power-steering and power brakes.

According to the documentary, it took 15 days and $15,000 to create the classic Batmobile that Adam West drove around on the ’60s series.

