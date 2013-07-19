The Origin Streaker Wati Holmwood Does Not Regret Ruining The Third Game

Photo: Getty/Matt King

Streaker Wati Holmwood is not sorry for running onto the field during the most important set of the final origin game.

He had seemed repentant. After emerging dazed from Auburn Hospital, he said sorry and then borrowed $10 from a reporter to get home.

Though here’s what he told NZ radio:

“The game was a bit boring and I wanted to spice things up to be honest with you.

“Robbie Farah (NSW captain) wasn’t performing so I said ‘You know what? I’ll go on the field and perform myself.

“I’m thinking about of doing it at the (soccer) World Cup (in Brazil).

“I don’t regret what has been done. No, not at all.”

