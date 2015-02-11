Here's where the name 'pizza' really comes from

Many people assume that the word “pizza” originated in Naples. But new analysis indicates that the word came from a smaller village further north in Italy.

Italian newspaper La Repubblica reports that food historian Giuseppe Nocca will present his research Thursday on a Latin document from 997 AD, believed to be the oldest reference to the word pizza.

The 1,017-year-old document was written in Gaeta, a small village on the border between Campania and Lazio in Italy.

In the document, the son of a feudal lord promises 12 pizzas to the local bishop as a yearly homage.

In case you’re wondering, the name Margherita is actually Neapolitan. The pizza with tomato and mozzarella was named in honour to the Queen of Italy during a visit to Naples in 1889. Her name was Margherita of Savoy.

Here’s the location of Gaeta on a map:

