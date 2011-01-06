KRAUTHAMMER: The GOP Cannot Stop Obamacare And Are Foolish To Try

Appearing on The O’Reilly Factor last night, Charles Krauthammer warned Republicans against trying to take down Obama’s healthcare law by defunding it.



“The place where the traps are is the idea that some Republicans have to kill Obamacare between now and then, while Obama is still in office, by taking away the funding for aspects of it. And the trap here is that the Republicans, in the end, I don’t think can actually stop it that way. This is the death by a thousand cuts but I don’t think it ends up in death, I think, in fact, there are very few Republicans who think it does. And if you can’t kill the king, then you shouldn’t attempt it because, what’ll happen is, it’ll look as if, you know, the Republicans will end up taking away the money for a commission here and provision here, adding to the chaos and incoherence of it. And then when Obamacare, which is intrinsically chaotic, incoherent, inefficient and extremely expensive, collapses the Republicans will take the blame.”

What Krauthammer would like to see happen is congress strike down the individual mandate, thereby stripping the bill of its key provision.

Of course, as Bill O’Reilly pointed out to the Krauthammer, simply trying to kill the bill isn’t good enough, since there are quite a few popular provisions in it, including no longer allowing insurance companies to drop people with preexisting conditions.

Krauthammer’s response: “The cons infinitely outweigh the pros” and the American people showed their dissatisfaction this past November.

Video below.



