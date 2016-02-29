This year's Oscars are being presented in a very specific order -- here's why

Getty Images Actresses Emily Blunt, left, and Charlize Theron presented the first award of Oscars 2016.

The Oscars approached the night’s awards in a pretty cool way: It handed out the awards in a way that mimics the making of a film.

Right before presenting the first award of the night, “Into the Woods” actress Emily Blunt, who was co-presenting with “Mad Max: Fury Road” star Charlize Theron, explained, “Tonight’s Oscar ceremony will follow a particular order that tracks the filmmaking process itself. So, we begin our presentation at the place where every great movie begins: with a story that simply had to be told.”

The first awards of the night were for screenplays. In past shows, the screenplay awards were found near the middle of the show, according to Variety. It reported that it estimated the last time the screenplay awards were handed out near the beginning of the ceremony was in 2009.

They were followed by styling and design awards, then cinematography (the actual shooting of the movie), and so on.

See the night’s order of awards below:

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Actress in a Supporting Role

Costume Design

Production Design

Makeup and Hairstyling

Cinematography

Film Editing

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Visual Effects

Animated Short Film

Animated Feature Film

Actor in a Supporting Role

Documentary Short Subject

Documentary Feature

Live Action Short Film

Foreign Language Film

Original Song

Original Score

Directing

Actress in a Leading Role

Actor in a Leading Role

Best Picture

