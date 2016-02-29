This year's Oscars are being presented in a very specific order -- here's why

The Oscars approached the night’s awards in a pretty cool way: It handed out the awards in a way that mimics the making of a film.
Right before presenting the first award of the night, “Into the Woods” actress Emily Blunt, who was co-presenting with “Mad Max: Fury Road” star Charlize Theron, explained, “Tonight’s Oscar ceremony will follow a particular order that tracks the filmmaking process itself. So, we begin our presentation at the place where every great movie begins: with a story that simply had to be told.”
The first awards of the night were for screenplays. In past shows, the screenplay awards were found near the middle of the show, according to Variety. It reported that it estimated the last time the screenplay awards were handed out near the beginning of the ceremony was in 2009.
They were followed by styling and design awards, then cinematography (the actual shooting of the movie), and so on.
See the night’s order of awards below:
Original Screenplay
Adapted Screenplay
Actress in a Supporting Role
Costume Design
Production Design
Makeup and Hairstyling
Cinematography
Film Editing
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
Visual Effects
Animated Short Film
Animated Feature Film
Actor in a Supporting Role
Documentary Short Subject
Documentary Feature
Live Action Short Film
Foreign Language Film
Original Song
Original Score
Directing
Actress in a Leading Role
Actor in a Leading Role
Best Picture
NOW WATCH: If there’s one movie you should watch before the Oscars tomorrow, this is it
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.