10 Stocks Ready To Surge After Getting Oprah's Endorsement

Photo: Courtesy of Oprah.com
We at Insider Monkey wonder how many lower and middle income people are going to shell out $55 for a single candle or $100 for sweatpants (Because they make your butt look half as big? What about laying off of those Ghiradelli brownies and the world’s best Mac ‘n cheese?) because their leader endorsed them.
Click here to see the stocks >
At least it might be possible for spectators to cash in on the idiocy of those spending money for the momentary bliss of imaginary wealth. Insider Monkey has ranked the public companies that had items on the Oprah’s Ultimate (oh my gosh, I just realised my spell check has ‘Oprah’ as a valid word) favourite Things 2010 episode that aired on Friday, November 19th.
We think the smaller companies have the most to gain. We’ve also indicated which of the following had insiders make purchases recently, which are we feel more likely to see gains.
Background: An insider bought 500 shares at the beginning of October at $79.48. The stock currently trades at $85.81, beating the S&P 500 index by more than 2 percentage points.
Background: We don't have any insider trading data for Kyocera.
Background: There are several insiders selling RL, which is trading north of $100 per share. The most recent insider purchase was in February at around $77.
Background: There are several insiders selling RCL shares which are trading around $42. There were significant insider purchases by several insiders in 2009 when the stock was trading around $7 per share.
Background: Not only there are several insiders selling NFLX in the open market, prominent hedge fund managers, such as Whitney Tilson, are short selling Netflix too.
Background: Nikon shares mainly trade in Japan. We don't have recent insider transactions.
Background: An insider of the company bought 3000 shares a year ago at a price of $25.41. The shares doubled since then.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.