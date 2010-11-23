10 Stocks Ready To Surge After Getting Oprah's Endorsement

Photo: Courtesy of Oprah.com

We at Insider Monkey wonder how many lower and middle income people are going to shell out $55 for a single candle or $100 for sweatpants (Because they make your butt look half as big? What about laying off of those Ghiradelli brownies and the world’s best Mac ‘n cheese?) because their leader endorsed them.

Click here to see the stocks >

At least it might be possible for spectators to cash in on the idiocy of those spending money for the momentary bliss of imaginary wealth. Insider Monkey has ranked the public companies that had items on the Oprah’s Ultimate (oh my gosh, I just realised my spell check has ‘Oprah’ as a valid word) favourite Things 2010 episode that aired on Friday, November 19th.



We think the smaller companies have the most to gain. We’ve also indicated which of the following had insiders make purchases recently, which are we feel more likely to see gains.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.