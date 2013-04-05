The Opposite Of A Sovereign Debt Crisis Is Happening This Morning

From Dave Lutz at Stifel, Nicolaus comes this nugget:
Japanese, France, Belgium, Netherlands and Austria 10-yr bond yields hit fresh record lows.
Meanwhile, the German 10-year yield is down to 1.23%.
For all the talk about government debt, the real story is that the world is having a hard time rotating out of it, and are still flocking to it at any hint of market trouble.
Bigger picture: It’s a risk off day day in Europe and Asia and for US futures.
