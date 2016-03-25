The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Dunk of the Year? Dunk of the Year. Sometimes something is so good, it doesn’t matter where or who. This play comes from the Iowa Energy of the NBA’s D-League and the dunk comes from D.J. Stephens, who played college ball at the University of Memphis.

Yoenis being Yoenis. If you watch enough baseball you are going to see some wacky inside-the-park home runs. In fact, most inside-the-park home runs need something wacky to happen. And yet, Cespedes took wacky to a new level on Thursday when he decided not to play a ball laying at the base of the wall as if it were trapped or was otherwise unplayable. The umpire, who comes out to figure out why Cespedes never picked up the ball, is just as dumbfounded as the rest of us (read more here).

JJ Redick with the dagger at the buzzer. With 1.1 seconds remaining, the Clippers and Trail Blazers were tied at 94. Redick curled around a screen, grabbed the inbounds pass, and nailed the jumper at the buzzer for the win.

NFL Draft Bonus. Carson Wentz of North Dakota State held his pro day on Thursday, where the upstart quarterback from the FCS got a chance to show off for NFL scouts. Gil Brandt of the NFL Network and former Cowboys vice president of player personnel called it one of the best pro days he has ever seen. While the entire show was impressive, there was one throw in particular that had everybody buzzing, a 60-yard bomb that showed off both Wentz’ arm strength and his accuracy (read more here).





