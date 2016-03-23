The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

A Cuban return. The Tampa Bay Rays became the first MLB team in 17 years to play a game in Cuba when they faced the Cuban National Team in Havana in front of President Barack Obama, President Raul Castro, and more than 50,000 fans. The biggest moment during the actual game came on the first pitch when Rays prospect Dayron Varona became the first Cuban player to ever defect from the island and later return to play a baseball game. The at bat was just one pitch as he popped up, but it meant much more than that.

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rims are not safe around Russell Westbrook. For the third time in four games and for the 15th time this season, Westbrook went off for a triple-double. The Warriors also improved to 15-0 in those games, but it was close late. That is, until Westbrook stole a ball in a tie game and went coast-to-coast for the basket-shaking slam.

It doesn’t get any closer than this. Mid-America Christian beat Georgetown (Kentucky) in overtime to win the NAIA Championship. The winning basket came from Malcolm Mann, whose layup got off his fingertips a split-second before the buzzer, only to see the ball bounce around the rim before falling in.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.