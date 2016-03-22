The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

Don’t sleep on the NIT. Monday was an off-day for the NCAA Tournament which means action over in the NIT where San Diego State beat Washington 93-78 in a second round game. That is also where Malik Pope of San Diego State threw down the dunk of the night.

Stephen Curry is cold from deep but still scoring. After falling to the Spurs over the weekend, the Warriors got back to winning basketball games, barely. The Warriors got by the Timberwolves 109-104, led by Draymond green, who had 24 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. Meanwhile, Curry is still cold from deep, going 2-9 from 3-point range after going 1-12 from three on Saturday. But Curry was still able to create points thanks to some nifty moves and over-the-head layups.

Isaiah Thomas goes between the legs. The Celtics beat the Magic 107-96 and are in a 3-way tie for the third seed in the Eastern Conference. Thomas led the way with 28 points but also had 7 assists, including this nifty pass between his legs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.