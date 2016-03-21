The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

Wisconsin is on to the Sweet 16. Wisconsin trailed by nine points with just over five minutes to play as No. 2 seed Xavier was seemingly in control and on their way to the Sweet 16. But Wisconsin chipped away at the lead until making a game-tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds to go and forcing a subsequent turnover. This led to Bronson Koenig making a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win.

Northern Iowa blows a 12-point lead in the final 44 seconds. Texas A&M beat Northern Iowa 92-88 in a thrilling double-overtime contest. A&M only got to overtime in the first place thanks to an incredible 14-2 run over the final 44 seconds of regulation that included shooting 6-6 and causing four turnovers with their full-court press. The final came in the closing seconds as they trapped UNI in the corner who then turned the ball over for the easy game-tying layup.

Fernando Alonso says he is lucky to be alive after this crash in Formula 1. The start to the F1 season at the Australian Grand Prix was marred by this horrific crash. And yet, somehow, Alonso was able to just get up and walk away with only a slight limp. He would later say that he is “lucky to be here” (read more here).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.