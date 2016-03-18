The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

It’s not a terrible shot if it goes in. Little Rock pulled off a big first-round upset, overcoming a 14-point deficit with just five minutes to go. They needed a lucky bounce on one three-pointer with 20 seconds left, and then they needed what looked like an ill-advised, long-distance, three-pointer just to force overtime. As crazy as the shot looked when it went up, it didn’t look so crazy when it went in. Little Rock eventually won in double-overtime, 85-83 (read more here).

Yale is still dancing. Yale hadn’t even been to the Big Dance since 1962 and they had never won a tournament game. But when Baylor’s Lester Medford slipped on the court going for a game-tying shot in the final seconds, Yale pulled off the upset. From there it was just time to celebrate the biggest win in program history (read more here).

USC forgot to play defence when it mattered most. After USC missed a free throw and then fumbled a missed shot out of bounds, Providence had the ball down one point and with just 3.0 seconds to go. Inbounding the ball under the basket, USC lost track of Rodney Bullock, who ended up wide open for the easy two points and the win (read more here).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.