The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

Even when Stephen Curry misses, he makes it. Curry scored 34 points despite once again sitting out the entire fourth quarter of the Warriors’ 121-85 win over the Knicks. Before hitting the bench, Curry made the most of his final two shots. The first came with about a minute to go in the third quarter when he received the ball with the shot clocking about to expire and a defender in his face. No big deal. Just step to the right and bank it home. The next came a few moments later as he casually drained a shot from the corner in which his momentum carried him past the end line (via Comcast SportsNet).

Luis Suarez took a bite out of Arsenal. The Champions League tie between Barcelona and Arsenal was probably already decided, but Luis Suarez put the cherry on top. After Arsenal scored one goal to pull within 2 goals of advancing, Suarez scored on a gorgeous volley as he was backpedaling and it was game over (via Fox Sports 1).

James Harden fell asleep again. Remember last season when James Harden seemed like a player possessed? He was a legit MVP candidate and had even taken turned himself into a competent defender after years of seemingly playing just one end of the court. What a difference a year makes. Harden showed up to the start of the season out of shape, the Rockets have been a mess all year, and Harden is back to just taking plays off on the defensive end (via Reddit).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.