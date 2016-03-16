The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday, including Ned Yost’s feat of strength, a spectacular backup, and Kristaps Curry:

Ned Yost broke some bricks like it was no big deal. In what has apparently become a tradition, Ned Yost invited some guys to Royals camp to break some bricks and participated himself, saying “I’ve done that stuff before.”

Andrei Vasilevskiy is back. For the second time in two weeks, Tampa Bay Lightning backup goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy makes the “3 Plays” with a ridiculous save. Again, he is the backup. Of course, the Bolts are now 0-2 in those games, having lost 4-1 to the Maple Leafs. But still, this is impressive (via ESPN).

Kristaps Porzingis is a 7-foot-3 Latvian Stephen Curry. Stephen Curry is not the only NBA player with range who likes to drain buckets from the side tunnel.

