The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday, including Ned Yost’s feat of strength, a spectacular backup, and Kristaps Curry:
Ned Yost broke some bricks like it was no big deal. In what has apparently become a tradition, Ned Yost invited some guys to Royals camp to break some bricks and participated himself, saying “I’ve done that stuff before.”
The Karate Ned: https://t.co/BV7smowZne #RoyalsST pic.twitter.com/J6xvIbQkTV
— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 16, 2016
Andrei Vasilevskiy is back. For the second time in two weeks, Tampa Bay Lightning backup goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy makes the “3 Plays” with a ridiculous save. Again, he is the backup. Of course, the Bolts are now 0-2 in those games, having lost 4-1 to the Maple Leafs. But still, this is impressive (via ESPN).
Kristaps Porzingis is a 7-foot-3 Latvian Stephen Curry. Stephen Curry is not the only NBA player with range who likes to drain buckets from the side tunnel.
Hey @StephenCurry30 isn’t the only one that can hit the hallway shot. Check out @kporzee #nba #knicks #Warriors pic.twitter.com/eymMfIp7j7
— Marc J. Spears (@SpearsNBAYahoo) March 15, 2016
