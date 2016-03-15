The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday, including LeBron’s degree-of-difficulty alley-oop, the Hoosiers of soccer, the perfect block, and pool noodles.

JR Smith refuses to make things easy for LeBron James. Just four days after JR Smith gave LeBron James an awful pass off the backboard, Smith is back with an ugly lob. But once again, it doesn’t matter because LeBron is an athletic freak. He is still able to catch the ball behind his head in mid-air, dunk it home, and stick the landing. The Cavs did go on to lose 94-85.

Leicester City is actually going to win the Premier League. In what may go down as one of the biggest upstart champions since Hickory High School won the Indiana state boys basketball championship, Leicester City continues to roll. After this gorgeous goal by Shinji Okazaki, Leicester, who went on to win 1-0, is now five points clear of Tottenham with just eight matches to go.

This is how you block a shot. Sure, sending a shot into the 12th row is fun. But why do that when you can get a clean block, catch the ball, and feed the ball to a teammate to start a fast break? That is how Justin Anderson handled this play. The Mavs went on to win, 107-96.

Chucky Bonus. Have you ever wanted to watch Jon Gruden whip a college quarterback with a pool noodle? It’s your lucky day! This is North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz going through drills at Gruden’s QB Camp on ESPN.

NOW WATCH: How Peyton Manning makes and spends his money



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.