The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

Another crazy finish in NASCAR. This week’s NASCAR race in Phoenix went into overtime, meaning as soon as Kevin Harvick in the No. 4 car passed the “overtime line” on the back stretch without a yellow flag, the next flag would end the race. Over the last half-lap, Carl Edwards (No. 19) made things interesting, going low and briefly passing Harvick. The two cars slammed each other twice as they headed to the finish line, and the second one by Harvick was just enough as he crossed the line inches ahead of Edwards.

The Greek Freak has long arms and legs. Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is 6-foot-11 and athletic with a 7-foot-4 wingspan. That allows him to do things like this, pump-fake before the 3-point line, take two steps, and dunk the basketball. Again, he starts this move about a yard before the 3-point line.

A very Knicksian game-winner. The Knicks beat the Lakers on a Jose Calderon 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left. But while that sounds nice on paper, the play itself was one of the uglier game-winners you will ever see. After failing to get their first option open on the inbounds, Calderon nearly threw the ball away and Robin Lopez nearly travelled with the ball. The entire process was just ugly enough that Calderon ended up wide open for the game-winner.

