The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Bad pass? LeBron doesn’t care. The Cavaliers beat the Lakers 120-108 in the final matchup between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Kobe said goodbye to LeBron with 26 points. LeBron said goodbye to Kobe with a sweet, off-the-glass, alley-oop from JR Smith. That LeBron even caught this pass was amazing. That he could still throw it down with his left hand is unreal. Can Steph do this?

Ben Gamel goes full extension. Russell Martin of the Toronto Blue Jays thought he had an extra-base hit. Ben Gamel of the New York Yankees had other ideas.

Goooooooooooooooooooool. In the Copa Lbertadores, Bolivian club Bolívar tied Boca Juniors 1-1 and that was only because Erwin Saavedra wasn’t given any style points for this rocket off his right boot.



