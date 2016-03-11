The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

Alex Morgan with some nifty footwork for the goal. The United States Women’s National Team beat Germany 2-1 to win the SheBelieves Cup on Wednesday. Team USA was down 1-0 in the first half when Alex Morgan scored one of the most brilliant goals of her career, flipping the ball over a defender before striking it into the back of the net.

Stephen Curry’s range is unlimited. The Golden State Warriors took down the Utah Jazz 115-94 and Steph Curry was doing Steph Curry things. At the end of the first half, Curry hit a shot from beyond half court and exactly zero people were surprised that it went in. At this point, it would not surprise anybody if Curry called “bank” as he was shooting the ball.

Is the defender OK? UTEP beat Florida International 85-77 in the second round of the Conference USA tournament and Earvin Morris had the dunk of the night for the Miners. If this was a cartoon, the defender might not have survived.

