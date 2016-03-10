The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

Bringing the dunk contest to the regular season. One night after Zach LaVine threw down a 360-dunk, his dunk-contest rival, Aaron Gordon, seemingly responded with his own windmill dunk, and he did it in traffic. Next year’s dunk contest is going to be a treat.

Hockey buzzer-beater. The Carolina Hurricanes beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 in overtime. But the real excitement came at the end of regulation as Jeff Skinner ripped a shot past several defenders and the goalie, crossing the line a split-second before the buzzer. It was so close, the refs had to go to replay to confirm that the game was not over.

Manny Machado is still good at baseball. It’s spring training and everybody is just getting warmed up, but Machado’s glove is in mid-season form.

A squash bonus. The fun thing about squash is that it is like taking the incredible speed of international table tennis and putting both players on the same side of the table, adding the extra degree of difficulty of having to avoid your opponent. This play comes from the Professional Squash Association as Paul Coll goes Superman, twice, to win a point. The second-best part of this play is his opponent’s reaction afterwards.

RIDICULOUS!! @paul_col1 with back-to-back superman dives to win point against @james_willstrop OUT OF THIS WORLD! https://t.co/Xyvgg3Xtwr

— PSA World Tour (@PSAWorldTour) March 8, 2016

