The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

Zach LaVine brought the dunk contest to a regular season game. One month after winning the best dunk contest in years, LaVine put on another show for the fans in Charlotte, throwing down a 360 dunk and throwing it down with authority. It wasn’t enough as the Hornets won 108-103.

A 24-foot shot for Stephen Curry is sometimes a layup. The Warriors beat the Magic on Monday night, 119-113, with Curry having a ho-hum 41 points, including seven 3-pointers. One of those 3-pointers was so certain to go in that Andrew Bogut actually left a potential rebounding position and started running up the court celebrating … before Curry even shot the ball.

He stopped what? The Lightning fell to the Flyers 4-2 with backup goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the net. But despite allowing three goals on the night, he also recorded the save of the night, going post-to-post and stonewalling a 2-on-0 point-blank wrist shot.

Your obligatory Stephen Curry bonus play. Curry’s sixth 3-pointer of the night was also his 300th 3-pointer of the season, becoming the first NBA player to ever hit 300 in a season. It was also classic Curry. After a defensive switch, Curry is bring guarded on the wing by the 6-foot-10 Ersan Ilyasova. Most players would have a hard time creating enough space to get a shot off over Ilyasova’s outstretched arms. Curry isn’t most players, making the slightest of moves and unleashing a pull-back three from about 28 feet. Unreal.

