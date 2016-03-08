The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

Peyton Manning is retiring. At 1:00 PM today, Peyton Manning will attend a press conference in Denver and announce his retirement. That means his last touchdown pass came in the second quarter of the AFC Championship game, hitting Owen Daniels in the corner of the end zone.

Everybody’s favourite Cinderella is going back to the Big Dance. Florida Gulf Coast, the darlings of the 2013 NCAA Tournament, are back and they did it with defence this time. With Stetson needing a basket to force a second overtime, it looked they were going to get it in the final seconds on an easy layup. Instead, Zach Johnson, a 6-foot-2 freshman guard, seemingly came out of nowhere with the game-winning block.

If you are going to get dunked on, this is one way to do it. Shawn Johnson of University of Incarnate Word had what would have been a highlight reel dunk anyway. But this one goes over the top thanks to how he nailed the landing. He got a piggy-back ride from the very defender he just posterized.

Mascot Fail Bonus. Burnie, the Miami Heat mascot, tried to do a flip over several other mascots. Let’s just say he didn’t stick the landing quite as well as the UIW basketball player above.

For some reason, Burnie seemed to think it went it well.

NOW WATCH: A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model explains why her job is much harder than it looks



