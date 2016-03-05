The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

MARCH MADNESS IS HERE! If the rest of March in college basketball was as good as Thursday, we are in for a treat. First up is the first round in the Big South Conference tournament. Radford hits a bucket with seven seconds to go to go up one point. But Presbyterian charges up the court, has one shot blocked and throws up another air ball. But they weren’t done. DeSean Murray caught the airball out of midair and banked home the game-winner at the buzzer.

MORE AIRBALL-REBOUND BUZZER-BEATERS! Over in the Patriot League, ninth-seeded Holy Cross took down top-seeded Bucknell in double-overtime, 77-72. But Holy Cross doesn’t even get to overtime without this wild airball-rebound-sprint to the corner-turnaround three-pointer at the buzzer from Robert Champion.

AND YET NEITHER OF THOSE WAS AS GOOD AS THIS! (I’m sorry, I can’t stop yelling) Meanwhile, over in Conference-USA, Louisiana Tech took down Marshall 97-94 on this half-court game-winner from Derric Jean. Oh mamma.

Bonus. It is your obligatory Stephen Curry highlight of the night. After sitting out one game, Curry was back and right from the get-go, he looked healthy. Just ask Kevin Durant (via whipclip).

