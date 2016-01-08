The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Bryce Alford hit a game-winner for UCLA and Russell Westbrook enjoyed it. Bryce Alford did his dad proud, hitting a game-winning 3-pointer with less than two seconds remaining to lift UCLA to an 87-84 win over Arizona. But maybe the most impressed person in the arena was Russell Westbrook who had a front-row view of the shot.

It was Throwback Thursday for Kobe Bryant. The highlights for Kobe Bryant are few and far between on his farewell tour, but it is clear that he can still soar from time to time as evidenced by this sweet alley-oop. Throw it down, big fella! Alas, the Lakers fell to the Kings 118-115.

One play that sums up the 2015-16 Houston Rockets. A year ago, the Houston Rockets were a championship contender and did not make plays like this. A year ago, James Harden was an MVP candidate and did not make plays like this. It is not 2014-15 anymore. The Rockets did go on to beat the Utah Jazz 103-94.

