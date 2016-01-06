The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

Ugly incident in Pennsylvania high school basketball game. In a high school basketball game between two high schools from outside of Philadelphia, things turned ugly at the end. After one of his players was called for a charging foul, Neshaminy head coach Jerry Devine argues the call with one ref when a second official comes up and appears to call a technical foul on Devine. That’s when Devine appears to headbutt the official who called the technical foul. You can read more here.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A buzzer-beating dunk! Buzzer-beaters seem fairly common, but what is not common is a buzzer-beating dunk. That is exactly what happened between Vanderbilt and Arkansas. With 2.2 seconds left and down by two points, Vandy needed to go the length of the court to tie the game. The long pass was caught by Damian Jones who then boldly dribbled to the basket and slammed it home just as time expired. Replays showed the ball was out of his hand just the clock hit 0.0.

Oh no, Dirk! OK. The whistle had already blown and Dirk Nowitzki was probably not giving 100% effort here. But still, this is difficult to watch for one of the great 7-footers of all time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.