The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

The Bulls went Globetrotting. Since the emergence of Jimmy Butler in Chicago, Derrick Rose feels like a forgotten star at times. But the former MVP can still dazzle as he did on this play, going behind his back before E’Twaun Moore went under the basket. Nice! The Bulls won 114-91.

Manimal-sized block. Bradley Beal, meet The Manimal, Kenneth Faried. Poor, Bradley Beal. He went up for a dunk with all the confidence in the world and came back down with no points and a bruised ego. And this wasn’t just any blocked dunk. It came with less than two minutes left in a 4-point game. The Nuggets went on to win 117-113.

Nothing but love for Pau. Prior to the Lakers game, there was a nice moment between Kobe Bryant and his former teammate, Pau Gasol. It was notable as there had always been rumblings about how Kobe handled Pau during his time with the Lakers and whether Bryant even wanted Gasol on the team at times. That appears to be ancient history now that Kobe is more in tune with sealing his legacy during his final season.

