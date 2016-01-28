The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

Dennis Wideman is facing a long suspension for this hit. In the second period of the Calgary Flames’ 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators, Dennis Wideman of the Flames took a nasty hit. After getting up, he skates towards the bench and appears to intentionally cross check an official in the back. After the game, Wideman denied that it was intentional and says he apologised to the official, Don Henderson. If the NHL deems the hit intentional, Wideman is facing a minimum of a 20-game suspension. You can read more here.

Roger Federer still has a little in the tank. Roger Federer is at the point where he is probably not going to beat Novak Djokovic if Djoker is on top of his game. And that is what happened in the semifinals of the Australian Open, with Djokovic winning in four sets. But Federer still showed flashes of brilliance, including this incredible point late in the fourth set.

This kid is fired up for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers pulled away from the Phoenix Suns in the third quarter on the way to a 115-93 win. During that third quarter, a couple of back-to-back steals by JR Smith led to some fast break buckets and one really excited young fan.

Some bonus Draymond Green





