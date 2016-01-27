The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

Kristaps is the real deal. The New York Knicks lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-122 in overtime on Tuesday. But on a night in which Carmelo Anthony was not available, Kristaps Porzingis probably turned a few more doubters with his performance. At the end of the night, the stat line only read 15 points, five rebounds, and two blocks, but how he got there was impressive. The big highlight was one that has arguably become his signature play, the put-back dunk. Kristaps has no fear.

Kristaps is miles ahead of most rookies. The put-back dunk was fun, but it wasn’t the most impressive display by Porzingis in the game. With the Knicks trailing by two late in the fourth quarter, Porzingis got the ball on the left wing. He then delivered a perfectly timed bounce pass to Langston Galloway for the layup. Then, about a minute later, Porzingis got the ball in the same exact spot. Instead of going back to the pass, which Kevin Durant immediately tries to defend, he used Durant as a pick to blow past Steven Adams and then went to the hoop with his left hand. It was a crafty mix of plays from the same spot that is typically reserved for veterans.

The bank is open. In some non-Kristaps news, 11th-ranked Virginia found themselves down two with four seconds left, on the road against Wake Forest. Needing to go the length of the court, they did just that and got an awkward-looking 3-pointer from Darius Thompson to kiss the glass and then go into the hoop for the win.

