The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

Layups. In one of the most anticipated regular season games of the season, the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs faced off for the first time. In a game between the No. 1 offence and the No. 1 defence and two teams with a combined record of 78-10 it should have been a good game. In reality, it was probably over before it began because Stephen Curry was feeling it.

It’s Stephen Curry’s world, we’re just living in it. Curry came into the game averaging just 18 points per game in his career against the Spurs. He had 37 points on Monday night (he also had 5 steals because Curry can D up also). Everybody knows about the 3-pointers (he had 6 of those), but Curry also put on a dribbling display, making the No. 1 defence look like the Washington Generals at times. The Spurs give up 89 points per game. The Warriors had 89 points with three minutes left in the third quarter and went on to win 120-90.

Stephen Curry wasn’t the only one bruising ankles and egos on Monday. Kyrie Irving and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-107. The win came thanks in large part to a 16-3 run late in the third quarter that included Irving putting Tayshaun Prince in a blender.

