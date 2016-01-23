The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Jo-Willie with the shot of the Australian Open. Jo-Wilfried Tsonga looked to be in a little bit of a trouble against unseeded qualifier and fellow Frenchman Pierre-Hugues Herbert. Up 1-0 in sets, Tsonga was one point away from losing the second set and seeing the match evened up when Herbert unleashed a nice lob and had Tsonga on the run. But that is when Tsonga responded with a gorgeous one-handed backhand that Herbert had no chance to hit. Tsonga went on to win the game, win the subsequent tie-breaker, and eventually the match in straight sets.

Sidney Crosby from the (almost) impossible angle. NHL goalies already have a ton of padding that limits the available spots to shoot at. Then add in Philadelphia Flyers goalie Steve Mason, who is 6-foot-4, and a player skating with the puck deep in the left wing and suddenly you are talking about the smallest of windows. Not a problem for a sniper like Sidney Crosby who made it look easy. The Penguins won 4-3.

The game-winner of the night. Daniel Dion hit a crazy turnaround 3-pointer at the buzzer to give New Hampshire the 78-76 win over Massachusetts-Lowell. Congrats, Daniel, people will be talking about you today!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.