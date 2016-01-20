The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

Don’t hurt ’em, Russ. The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Denver Nuggets 110-104 with Russell Westbrook scoring 27 points, dishing out 12 assists, and putting on an aerial display. It was so much fun, we couldn’t pick just one highlight, so here are a pair of his dunks from the game.

That’s not fair. Not only has Paul George returned from his broken leg, but in his first full season back, he is actually better than ever, averaging a career-high 23.7 points per game. In the Indiana Pacers’ 97-94 win over the Phoenix Suns, George had 19 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, and one embarrassed defender.

The worst and best buzzer-beaters in the span of a few seconds. Fresno State trailed San Diego State by three points in the closing seconds when one player inexplicably chucked up a shot from mid-court with five seconds to go. That shot missed everything. But Fresno State was bailed out when Cezar Guerrero grabbed the air ball, sprinted to the corner, turned, and threw up a one-footed shot that did go in and beat the buzzer. Unfortunately for Fresno State, they lost in overtime.

