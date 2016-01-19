The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Jarmal Reid has been suspended at least four games for this ugly incident. The play happened on Sunday, but Oregon State University announced on Monday that senior forward Jarmal Reid has been suspended at least four games for intentionally tripping a referee. The incident came late in the second half of a tie game against Utah when it appeared Reid was upset that a foul not called. As the ref ran by, Reid stuck out his leg and tripped the official. Reid was immediately ejected. According to the school, Reid will be allowed to practice during the suspension, but that the penalty could be extended if he doesn’t comply with school standards during the suspension. Oregon State lost the game 59-53.

Steve Kerr from mid-court is no big deal. Steve Kerr who is still sidelined from Warriors games as he recovers from back surgeries, nonchalantly drained an underhanded shot from mid-court. But maybe the best part is the reactions of all involved, including Kerr, Stephen Curry (under the basket), and Draymond Green.

Syracuse beat Duke with the help of this beautiful oop. Syracuse beat Duke 64-62 in Durham with one of the stranger box scores you will ever see. Only five players scored for Syracuse, with four starters scoring 14 points each and one player off the bench scoring the other eight points. The two prettiest points came on this alley-oop to Tyler Roberson.

