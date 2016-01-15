The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Mario Chalmers with the crazy game-winner. With 1:40 left, the Memphis Grizzlies trailed by five points. That’s when Mario Chalmers, starting just his fourth game of the season, took over. Chalmers scored the last seven points of the game, including this game-winner at the buzzer after having the ball stripped from his hands on his first shot attempt. The Grizz won 103-101.

Jimmy Butler scored 53 points. Jimmy Butler scored 53 against the Philadelphia 76ers, reaching the half-century mark at the end of the fourth quarter when he got clipped from behind on this jumper. The Bulls would still need overtime to beat the lowly 76ers 115-111.

So many saves. The Chicago Blackhawks beat the Montreal Canadiens 2-1. Corey Crawford had 39 saves for the Blackhawks with seemingly half of those coming in this one sequence as he stopped one shot and three rebound attempts.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.