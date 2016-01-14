The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

The Knicks with a little razzle-dazzle. The Brooklyn Nets beat the New York Knicks 110-104. However, during a mini-run in the first half, the Knicks put on a show, punctuated by a steal, followed by Langston Galloway going between his legs to Derrick Williams for the slam.

A rocket from the Premier League. In a huge mid-week matchup in the Premier League, Arsenal and Liverpool played to an exciting 3-3 draw. Roberto Firmino scored twice for Jurgen Klopp’s side but it was the second one that truly amazed. Taking a pass just outside the box, Firmino moved the ball to his right boot and delivered an absolute rocket into the upper-right corner for a 2-1 lead in the 19th minute.

Stephen Curry is not the only NBA player with crazy range. Lost in the Stephen Curry and Golden State Warriors hype this season has been the emergence of Damian Lilliard as something of a Steph Curry Light. He is averaging 24.7 points and 7.1 assists per game. He also has crazy range. Just check out how he casually drains this 28-foot 3-pointer with a defender in his face as the shot clock is about to expire.

