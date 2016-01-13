The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

King James really wanted a foul. The Cavaliers beat the Mavericks 110-107 in overtime, but they may not have gotten that far if not for LeBron James taking over in the final 30 seconds. After taking an inbounds pass, James took on the entire defence himself and slammed home a game-tying dunk that he really thought should have also produced a free throw. It did not. The Cavs won anyway.

Now this is how you (almost) make a bucket and draw a foul. On a fast break against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Zach LaVine of the Minnesota Timberwolves went up for a dunk and got fouled by Kevin Durant. At first it looked like a good foul to prevent the easy bucket. Instead, the ball went high up off the backboard and fell back through the basket. Alas, the officials reviewed the play and ruled the ball hit out of bounds and the basket was waived off. Disappointing. The Thunder won 101-96.

The Greek Freak! The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Chicago Bulls 106-101 and none of the baskets were prettier than this alley-oop to The Greek Freak, Giannis Antekounmpo. He had 29 points and 10 rebounds and is still just 21 years old.

