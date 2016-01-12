The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

Nick Saban’s gutsy onside kick turned the tide. Alabama won their fourth National Championship in the last seven years. But it might not have happened if not for Nick Saban’s gutsy decision to go for an onside kick early in the fourth quarter in a tied game. It worked, and the Crimson Tide went on to win 45-40. You can read more here.

Alabama completed the turnaround with a pretty kickoff return. After Clemson cut Alabama’s lead to four points, Alabama quickly struck again when Kenyan Drake returned the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Alabama never trailed again. You can read more about the play here

The game was not without controversy. In a game that Clemson ultimately lost by five points, it is hard to ignore how the officials messed up the end of the first half, costing Clemson a shot at scoring a touchdown or kicking an easy field goal. After picking up a first down, the clock should have stopped with about 15 seconds remaining. Instead, Clemson was forced to use their final timeout of the half with six seconds left when the clock kept running. They ultimately attempted a long field goal that was blocked. You can read more about the play here.

NOW WATCH: How Tiger Woods makes and spends his millions



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.