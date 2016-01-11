The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday.

Laces out! Was it the sub-zero temperatures? Was it the laces not facing out? Was it the pressure? Was it a huge gust of wind? Chances it was some combination of all four. But at the end of the day, Blair Walsh missed a chip-shot, a 27-yard potential game-winning field goal in the final minute. In a game that was symbolic of their entire season, it was the Seattle Seahawks who triumphed 10-9 and are now one step closer to a third-straight Super Bowl.

Just Russell Wilson doing Russell Wilson things. Prior to the missed field goal, the Seahawks trailed 9-0 in the fourth quarter in a game that looked one-sided. But then Russell Wilson started doing Russell Wilson things. Specifically, on a play in which the snap sailed by him and five Vikings defenders were closing in, Wilson scrambled just long enough to complete a long pass and set up the Seahawks’ first touchdown and start the comeback.

500 for Ovi! At 30 years old, Alex Ovechkin became the fourth-youngest player to reach 500 goals and he did it in a era when scoring goals is not a birthright.

