The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Lob City can still Lob City. If the NBA playoffs were an alley-oop competition, the Clippers would be 4-time defending champs and favoured again this year, because if there is one thing they can do better than any other team it is alley and oop. The latest came courtesy of Chris Paul and DeAndre Jordan and the poor rim might still be crying. The Clippers went on to win 105-86 (via the Cauldron).

A stunning long-distance goal in the Europa League. Athletic Bilbao defeated Marseille 1-0 in Europa League action with the lone goal coming on a stunning 35-yard volley off the boot of Aritz Aduriz. It was Aduriz’ seventh goal in the Europa League, tops among all players, and this one is his best yet.

John Wall is quick. This isn’t even fair. At least when most players do something like the Euro Step or go behind the back it slows them down a bit. Wall actually seems to speed up. There is no way to defend this with just one player (via SB Nation).

Bonus. It seems like every pro athlete has a special handshake with some of his teammates these days. It rarely gets messed up and when it does we usually laugh. But in the case of Tim Duncan it is almost expected that he wouldn’t be able to do something “so cool,” which actually makes it endearing (via CJ Fogler).

