The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo with a beautiful goal for the critics. On Tuesday, Ronaldo stormed out of a press conference when asked about his lack of away goals since November. On Wednesday, Ronaldo scored an away goal and it was classic Ronaldo, with a little bit of luck. Taking the pass down the left side, Ronaldo went behind his back, got a nice deflection off the leg of the defender, and put Real Madrid up 1-0 in their Champions League matchup against AS Roma

Duke beat North Carolina with some help from Roy Williams. Duke upset UNC on the road, but many feel UNC beat themselves. North Carolina was trailing by one with about 20 seconds left when they grabbed a defensive rebound. Rather than use one of their three remaining timeouts to set up a play, Williams decided to let his players go on their own. They never got a good look at the basket and Duke held on for the win.

A painful bank shot. David Jones scored a goal for the Calgary Flames that took an unusual route to the back of the net. His shot was deflected by the stick of one defender and then went off the head of another defender and into the goal. Not exactly how he drew it up, but he’ll take it. The Flames did go on to lose to the Wild 5-3.

