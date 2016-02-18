The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

A highlighter highlight. Baylor picked up a big 100-91 overtime win over 13th-ranked Iowa State and they did it in their highlighter uniforms. Thanks to those uniforms we won’t have any problem finding the players involved in this gorgeous alley-oop which includes a nearly-half court pass and a one-handed, tomahawk jam.

The assist of the night. In the matchup between the Sabres and the Senators, Matt Moulsen got the Sabres out to an early 1-0 lead, but it was the pass, oh that pass. Sometimes in hockey, you just need to get the puck in front of the net so that the magic can happen and that is exactly what Jack Eichel did with a no-look feed to Moulsen. The Senators went on to win 2-1.

Soccer-worthy dive. The most interesting plays of the day are not always good. That is the case here. This is one of the more entertaining dives you will ever see in hockey, and it comes courtesy of Joseph Blandisi (via @DaveLozo).

