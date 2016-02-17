The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

The best save you’ll see this week. Chicago Blackhawks goalie Scott Darling is 6-foot-6 and he needed every inch in denying Nick Spaling’s shot at what he thought was an empty net. Some circles are already referring to this as a Save of the Year candidate. The Blackhawks went on to win 7-2 (via Puck Daddy).

The United States women keep rolling. The U.S. Women’s National Team finished atop their group stage for Olympic qualifying with a resounding 10-0 win over Puerto Rico. The goal of the night came off the back heel of Kelley O’Hara that put the U.S. up 4-0 at the half (via The Cauldron).

Mike Santorelli with the that’s-not-fair goal of the night. Early in the first period against the Florida Panthers the Anaheim Ducks’ Santorelli unleashed this nifty move, leaving one defender grasping at ice and the goalie without a chance. The Ducks went on to win 6-4.

