The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

The Greek Freak Hustle. In a 1-point game in the second half, the Wizards started what looked like a beautiful fast break in which the ball never touches the ground. But the Wizards didn’t account for The Greek Freak, Giannis Antetokounmpo, who came flying in to block the shot. But what is really great about this is where Antetokounmpo starts. He starts practically under his own basket and chases down a flying basketball — not players dribbling which would be slower — to make the play. The Bucks went on to win 99-92.

Foul the player with the ball! One of the big debates in basketball over the last 4-5 years has been the strategy of fouling a team with the ball when they are down three points in the closing seconds. The idea is that it is better to give up two free throws than a game-tying 3-pointer. There are good arguments for both sides that depend on the situation. But this is one where Washington State, up three in overtime, probably should have fouled as George King of Colorado just dribbled around looking for a good shot. He made it. The game went to double-OT and Colorado won 88-81.

Nice little feed, nice little dunk. The dunk of the night has to go to Jabari Bird of Cal, who threw down a reverse, 2-handed slam. And a shout-out to Sam Singer on the pass, as he somehow convinced three Oregon defenders that he was an overwhelming threat in a 20-point game with less than a minute to go, leaving Bird wide open for the dunk.

