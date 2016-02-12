The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

The US Women’s National Team is pretty good at soccer. The U.S. women defeated Costa Rica 5-0 in an Olympic qualifying match. Alex Morgan got the scoring started quickly knocking one home just 12 seconds into the match, but it was this goal by Christen Press that was the goal of the night.

The Clippers found an interesting way to stop Hack-a-Jordan. The hack-a-player epidemic in the NBA will hopefully come to an end soon. In the meantime, one of the teams that falls victim to it frequently is the Los Angeles Clippers and their woeful free throw shooter, DeAndre Jordan. Well, one way to stop it is to just have Chris Paul jump in front of the player who wants to commit the intentional foul on Jordan, and it worked, with Paul drawing the foul for himself. Unfortunately he made just one of the two free throws and the Clippers lost to the Celtics 139-134 in overtime.

The Phoenix Suns are a complete mess. Just when you thought things couldn’t get any uglier for the Suns. They are 14-40. They just fired their coach. They are a team that seems to be spiralling out of control. And now they are fighting on the bench amongst themselves. This scuffle during the first quarter of the Suns’ 112-104 loss to the Warriors was between Markieff Morris and Archie Goodwin.

