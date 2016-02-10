The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Tuesday.

Buddy Hield with another signature moment. It has been a while since college basketball has a star senior, but they do this year in Oklahoma senior guard Buddy Hield who is the heavy favourite to be named Player of the Year. Hield is averaging 25.7 points per game. On Monday he added 27 more points against Texas including the game-winning three-pointer with a second to go.

What did you do!? The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies 112-106 in overtime. But the game never gets that far if not for Jeff Green tipping in a shot at the buzzer FOR THE BLAZERS. Yes, Portland was losing in regulation and Green tipped a shot into his own basket at the buzzer. It was so close, the refs even had to review the play to see if he got it off in time. Brutal.

Maybe Andre Drummond should shoot his free throws from the other end. Detroit Pistons big man Andre Drummond is making just 35% of his free throws and was just 3-8 on Monday. But he was also 1-1 from 70-feet away. Throw it long, big fella! The Raptors beat the Pistons 103-89.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.