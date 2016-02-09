The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Monday. You can see more of the most memorable Super Bowl plays here.

A Super Bowl full of Panthers mistakes. The Denver Broncos won the Super Bowl 24-10 in a game that will be remembered just as much for several key Panthers mistakes as it will be for what may end up being Peyton Manning’s final game. One of the biggest mistakes came in the second quarter with the score 10-7. On a punt, several Panthers players choose not to tackle Jordan Norwood, seemingly because they thought he had signalled for a fair catch. Instead of the Broncos having the ball at their own 25, Norwood raced up the sideline, setting up an easy field goal. Read more here.

Cam Newton’s not-so-super fumble. With the Panthers still in the game, down just six points late in the fourth quarter, Cam Newton was stripped of the ball. While that was bad, it looked like he had a chance to recover the ball but instead jumped away from the pile.

Cam Newton stormed out of his post-game press conference. Everybody understands that having to sit through a post-game press conference just minutes after losing the biggest game of your career is the last thing in the world Cam Newton wants to be doing. But before Cam Newton was the best player on the planet and seemingly the happiest man alive, he did sulk a lot after losses and unfortunately, that Cam returned. After giving several short answers and ignoring several other questions, Newton decided he had enough, got up and walked out. Read more here:

