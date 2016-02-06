The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

Brad Marchand did what? The Bruins beat the Sabres 3-2 on a shootout, but Boston doesn’t even get to overtime if not for this gorgeous goal by Brad Marchand. His 23rd goal of the season was a nifty little backhander that came after going between his legs.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Oh no, AD! The Lakers won their second in a row as it looks like Kobe Bryant has finally found his legs. He scored 27 points, had 12 rebounds, and hit a game-sealing 3-pointer with less than a minute to go. But before that, Anthony Davis had a mini-meltdown when the game was still on the line. With 3:00 to go and the Pelicans down seven points, Davis missed a wide-open dunk on a fastbreak.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

A pretty pair of spin moves. After falling behind big early in the game, the Knicks clawed their way back against the Pistons in the second half and had the deficit down to single digits in the fourth quarter. On one possession, Andre Drummond unleashed a spin move that left Kristaps Porzingis grasping for air. But in the latest evidence that this kid doesn’t fluster easily, on the very next possession at the other end of the court, Porzingis responded with his own beautiful spin move. The Pistons did hold on to win 111-105.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

