The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Thursday.

The dunk of the night. Northern Iowa beat Evansville 57-54, but the reason we are talking about the game is Wes Washpun. The 6-foot-1 senior guard went up strong and threw down a hammer of a dunk and he did it over a 6-foot-10 center. Wammy!

The pass of the night. The Timberwolves may have drafted two point guards before Stephen Curry in the 2009 NBA Draft, but one of those player, Ricky Rubio, has been a productive NBA player. He may not be able to shoot worth a lick, but Rubio can pass, and on Wednesday night he put that on display with this game-clinching pass in the final seconds. Rubio goes between the legs of the defender to Karl-Anthony Towns. The T-Wolves won 108-102. Saucy! (via The Cauldron)

The alley-oop of the night. Florida beat Arkansas 87-83 with the prettiest two points coming from Chris Chiozza. The sophomore guard splits a double-team by going behind his back and between his legs, and then still has the court presence to find his teammate for the alley-oop dunk. Where did he go! (via ESPN)

Bonus. A Gatorade bath for the player of the night has become a standard post-game celebration in baseball. The Warriors may have just brought it to the NBA with Draymond Green cooling off Stephen Curry who dropped 51 on Washington Wizards. (via SB Nation)

