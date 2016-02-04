The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

The Mamba lives! We all knew (hoped?) Kobe Bryant could still occasionally light up a team on any give night. On Tuesday night Bryant torched the Minnesota Timberwolves for a season-high 38 points. It was just his third 30-point game this season and his most points in a game since November, 2014. The exclamation point was this classic Kobe fadeaway with less than 30 seconds to go that put the Lakers up three.

Jamie Vardy is no fluke. Leicester City continued their surprise run, besting Liverpool 2-0 to move three points up at the top of the Premier League table. Their season has been sparked by Jamie Vardy who scored his league-leading 17th and 18th goals of the season. The first one will be seen on his highlight reel at the end of the season, a stunning long-range strike off a long pass from his own half. You can see more replays here.

Connor McDavid returns in spectacular fashion. McDavid, the first pick of the 2015 NHL Draft, was playing in his first game in three months following an injury and it was like he never missed a step. He had two assists and this spectacular goal that left defenders literally sliding across the ice on all fours.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.