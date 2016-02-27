The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Friday.

The save of the year. The Minnesota Wild were trailing 3-2 in the closing seconds when they appeared to have an empty net and an easy game-tying goal with 1.6 seconds left. But Philadelphia Flyers goalie Michal Neuvirth flew in from nowhere and blocked Charlie Coyle’s shot with his stick just as it was about to cross the line. It is already being called the Save of the Year in many circles.

Isaiah Thomas did what? With less than a minute to go, the Boston Celtics were in trouble. A 106-95 lead had been cut to 106-102 in just over two minutes. The Celtics had turned the ball over on three straight possessions and seemingly needed something to stop the bleeding. That’s when Thomas unleashed a wicked behind-the-head pass across the court to Jae Crowder for a 3-pointer. The Celtics went on to win 112-107.

Grayson Allen appeared to intentionally trip a player…again. For the second time in less than a month, Duke’s Grayson Allen appeared to intentionally stick his foot out to trip an opponent. Here are the two plays. The top one happened on Thursday. You be the judge.

