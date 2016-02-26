The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

The block of the night. The Canadiens beat the Capitals 4-3, thanks in large part to one of the better saves you will see all season. You need to really watch this highlight about five times before you see what happened. After one garden-variety save, Mike Condon then stopped a follow-up shot with a back-handed stick save, and then stopped another with his pad. Unreal (via Sportsnet and Fox Sports 1).

The buzzer-beater of the night. With Oregon State trailing by two in the closing seconds, Stephen Thompson hit an off-balance three-pointer at the buzzer for the win. All of Thompson’s momentum is moving to the left and yet he still drained the winner (via The Cauldron).

The shot-that-didn’t-count of the night. After the whistle, Shaun Livingston of the Golden State Warriors unleashed his inner Harlem Globetrotter, bouncing the basketball into the hoop.





Bonus Stephen Curry highlight of the night. We could show you Curry hitting a 40-footer at the end of the first quarter, but that’s kind of boring for him at this point. His jaw-dropping highlight of the night actually came before the game even started when he threw up a rainbow. Was Curry just goofing off? Maybe. But it is Stephen Curry and the shot went in, just as he planned.





