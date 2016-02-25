The 3 plays in sports everybody will be talking about today

Good morning! Here are the plays everybody will be talking about Wednesday.

A legit rocket from downtown. The poor Florida Gators basketball team. They thought they had a wide-open dunk to end the first half against Vanderbilt. But that dunk got blocked and then Josh Henderson happened. Henderson, a 7-foot-0 senior had made one three-pointer in his entire career. Yet somehow he fired a ball from the opposite free-throw line, with no arc whatsoever, and drained it. Vandy went on to win 87-74.

A Champions League-saving goal. With less than 30 minutes to go in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie with German powerhouse Bayern Munich, Juventus looked like they were already knocked out. They were down 2-0 and Bayern had a heavy tiebreaker with two away goals. But in the span of 16 minutes, Juve stormed back with a pair of goals, equalizing with this beautiful movement as the ball barely touched the ground before finding the back of the net. The score ended with a 2-2 tie with the second leg to come.

Aaron Gordon is still flying and dunking. Some feel Gordon should have won what was the best dunk contest in years. On Tuesday, he showed that he can unleash a highlight dunk during a game also. Give him a 50!

